Wells Fargo to pay $110 million to se...

Wells Fargo to pay $110 million to settle fake account suit

Seattle Post-Intelligencer

In this May 6, 2012, file photo, a Wells Fargo sign is displayed at a branch in New York. Wells Fargo said Tuesday, March 28, 2017, it will pay $110 million to settle a class-action lawsuit over up to 2 million accounts its employees opened for customers without getting their permission.

