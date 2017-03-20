Wells Fargo still feeling impact of sales practices scandal
Wells Fargo is still seeing fewer people at its bank branches as well as a decline in checking-account openings as the scandal over its sales practices takes its toll. Wells Fargo said Monday that customers opened 40 percent fewer checking accounts per day last month compared to a year earlier, while the number of customer interactions with branch bankers per day was down 17 percent.
