Wells Fargo cuts pay for CEO and other top executives after scandal
Wells Fargo & Co.' s board of directors slashed the bonuses and other compensation of its chief executive and seven other top executives on Wednesday, a little more than a week after the board publicly fired four senior managers amid an investigation into the bank's sales practices.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Financial Services Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Don't Waste Your Money: H&R Block loses Refund ... (Jan '11)
|Mon
|HRB Preparer
|19
|Sector Wrap: Medical Device Makers Mixed (Jul '07)
|Feb 25
|Investor
|88
|Kelly Akers shows WATE 6 On Your Side Consumer ...
|Feb 24
|ssmith
|2
|Business Highlights
|Feb 22
|Thomas
|4
|Wells Fargo fires four executives, including fo...
|Feb 21
|Ex Senator Santpo...
|2
|Democrat member of Federal Election Commission ...
|Feb 19
|tomin cali
|1
|Communities will fight industry push to duck fa...
|Feb 17
|tomin cali
|1
Find what you want!
Search Financial Services Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC