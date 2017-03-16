Wells Fargo CEO Receives Pay Bump Des...

Wells Fargo CEO Receives Pay Bump Despite Sales Scandal

14 hrs ago Read more: News Max

Wells Fargo & Co.' s board of directors awarded Chief Executive Timothy Sloan $12.8 million for his work last year, a 17 percent increase, despite scrapping executive bonuses in light of an accounts scandal that rocked the bank last year, according to a proxy filing on Wednesday.

