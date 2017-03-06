Vote on takeover deal by CIBC to buy U.S. bank PrivateBancorp moves up
PrivateBancorp has moved up the date for its shareholders to vote on a deal that could see CIBC buy the Chicago-based lender. The U.S. bank announced Monday that its special meeting to vote on the acquisition is now expected to be held on or about May 4. Previously, a shareholder vote scheduled for last December was postponed to June 29 after shares of PrivateBancorp rose above the value implied in the proposed takeover deal, which was announced last June.
