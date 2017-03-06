Vote on takeover deal by CIBC to buy ...

Vote on takeover deal by CIBC to buy U.S. bank PrivateBancorp moves up

PrivateBancorp has moved up the date for its shareholders to vote on a deal that could see CIBC buy the Chicago-based lender. The U.S. bank announced Monday that its special meeting to vote on the acquisition is now expected to be held on or about May 4. Previously, a shareholder vote scheduled for last December was postponed to June 29 after shares of PrivateBancorp rose above the value implied in the proposed takeover deal, which was announced last June.

