UPDATE 1-SEC nominee Clayton vows separation from his Wall Street law firm
Wall Street attorney Jay Clayton will recuse himself from matters involving Barclays Bank, Deutsche Bank AG and other clients he has recently represented if confirmed to head the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission under the terms of an ethics agreement disclosed on Wednesday. Barclays Bank, Deutsche Bank AG, UBS Securities, Royal Bank of Canada, Ally Financial and Pershing Square were among the financial firms listed as Clayton's clients at Sullivan & Cromwell, according to a form filed with the Office of Government Ethics.
Financial Services Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rock Financial's David Hall Leaves Lender (Dec '07)
|Tue
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|33
|Criminal Trespassing Charged Against 3
|Mon
|Go To Hell
|8
|U.S. Justice Department targets executives in W...
|Mar 4
|tomin cali
|1
|H&R Block reviews: your taxes are worth a Secon... (Mar '12)
|Mar 3
|Amanda
|159
|Don't Waste Your Money: H&R Block loses Refund ... (Jan '11)
|Feb 27
|HRB Preparer
|19
|Sector Wrap: Medical Device Makers Mixed (Jul '07)
|Feb 25
|Investor
|88
|Kelly Akers shows WATE 6 On Your Side Consumer ...
|Feb 24
|ssmith
|2
