UPDATE 1-SEC nominee Clayton vows sep...

UPDATE 1-SEC nominee Clayton vows separation from his Wall Street law firm

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Wall Street attorney Jay Clayton will recuse himself from matters involving Barclays Bank, Deutsche Bank AG and other clients he has recently represented if confirmed to head the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission under the terms of an ethics agreement disclosed on Wednesday. Barclays Bank, Deutsche Bank AG, UBS Securities, Royal Bank of Canada, Ally Financial and Pershing Square were among the financial firms listed as Clayton's clients at Sullivan & Cromwell, according to a form filed with the Office of Government Ethics.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Financial Services Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rock Financial's David Hall Leaves Lender (Dec '07) Tue WATCHING LIVONIA 33
News Criminal Trespassing Charged Against 3 Mon Go To Hell 8
News U.S. Justice Department targets executives in W... Mar 4 tomin cali 1
News H&R Block reviews: your taxes are worth a Secon... (Mar '12) Mar 3 Amanda 159
News Don't Waste Your Money: H&R Block loses Refund ... (Jan '11) Feb 27 HRB Preparer 19
News Sector Wrap: Medical Device Makers Mixed (Jul '07) Feb 25 Investor 88
News Kelly Akers shows WATE 6 On Your Side Consumer ... Feb 24 ssmith 2
See all Financial Services Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Financial Services Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iraq
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,923 • Total comments across all topics: 279,409,757

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC