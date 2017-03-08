UPDATE 1-SEC nominee Clayton vows separation from his Wall Street law firm

Wall Street attorney Jay Clayton will recuse himself from matters involving Barclays Bank, Deutsche Bank AG and other clients he has recently represented if confirmed to head the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission under the terms of an ethics agreement disclosed on Wednesday. Barclays Bank, Deutsche Bank AG, UBS Securities, Royal Bank of Canada, Ally Financial and Pershing Square were among the financial firms listed as Clayton's clients at Sullivan & Cromwell, according to a form filed with the Office of Government Ethics.

