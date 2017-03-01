U.S. Justice Department targets execu...

U.S. Justice Department targets executives in Wells Fargo probe -sources

A U.S. Justice Department probe into a phony accounts scandal at Wells Fargo & Co is asking whether executives hid details from the company board and regulators as the problem grew over years, sources familiar with the review said.

A U.S. Justice Department probe into a phony accounts scandal at Wells Fargo & Co is asking whether executives hid details from the company board and regulators as the problem grew over years, sources familiar with the review said. The move carries into the Trump era an investigation started under the Obama administration, and could result in criminal charges against bank employees involved.

tomin cali

its about time! none should ever get away with such crimes by just walking away.

also maybe our new a/g will find away to go after those banks who were caught laundering cartel drug money that holder refused to prosecute ,gave a petty fine instead.

