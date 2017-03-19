U.S. issues trade challenge at fraught G-20
The United States on Saturday challenged long-standing global principles surrounding free trade, refusing to renew past anti-protectionist pledges and threatening to reopen negotiations on World Trade Organization deals. In a first sign of what Donald Trump's "America First" push spells for the world, finance ministers from the Group of 20 group of developed and emerging nations failed to get Washington to sign off on a pledge to reject protectionism in a closing statement.
