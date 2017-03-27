Trump's son-in-law retains scores of ...

Trump's son-in-law retains scores of real estate holdings

President Donald Trump's son-in-law and daughter are holding onto scores of real estate investments - part of a portfolio of at least $240 million in assets - while they serve in White House jobs, according to financial disclosures released publicly late Friday. The revelations about Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump were part of a massive White House release of financial disclosure forms for more than 100 of its top administration officials.

