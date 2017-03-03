Trivago N.V. ADS's (TRVG) "Neutral" R...

Trivago N.V. ADS's (TRVG) "Neutral" Rating Reiterated at Citigroup Inc.

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Daily Political

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank AG restated a hold rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Trivago N.V. ADS in a report on Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Financial Services Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News H&R Block reviews: your taxes are worth a Secon... (Mar '12) 16 hr Amanda 159
News Don't Waste Your Money: H&R Block loses Refund ... (Jan '11) Feb 27 HRB Preparer 19
News Sector Wrap: Medical Device Makers Mixed (Jul '07) Feb 25 Investor 88
News Kelly Akers shows WATE 6 On Your Side Consumer ... Feb 24 ssmith 2
News Business Highlights Feb 22 Thomas 4
News Wells Fargo fires four executives, including fo... Feb 21 Ex Senator Santpo... 2
News Democrat member of Federal Election Commission ... Feb 19 tomin cali 1
See all Financial Services Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Financial Services Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,986 • Total comments across all topics: 279,297,853

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC