Touting Trump ties, Netanyahu skips thorny US-Israel issues
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu touted a close and growing relationship with the new Trump administration during a speech Monday to a major pro-Israel lobby group, but skipped over thornier issues like settlement construction and a path forward for peace with Palestinians. Netanyahu, appearing by video at the American Israel Public Affairs Committee's annual conference, said he'd had an "exceptionally warm" meeting with President Donald Trump last month.
