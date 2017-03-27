There's been a 'stunning' shift in th...

There's been a 'stunning' shift in the US economy since...

7 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

There is a chasm opening up in the US economy in the post-Trump landscape between enthusiasm and actual results. Morgan Stanley economists Ellen Zentner and Robert Rosener laid out the difference between sentiment following the election of Donald Trump - defined by "soft data" like surveys and confidence indexes - and actual activity - defined as "hard data" like industrial production and retail sales.

Chicago, IL

