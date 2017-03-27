There's been a 'stunning' shift in the US economy since...
There is a chasm opening up in the US economy in the post-Trump landscape between enthusiasm and actual results. Morgan Stanley economists Ellen Zentner and Robert Rosener laid out the difference between sentiment following the election of Donald Trump - defined by "soft data" like surveys and confidence indexes - and actual activity - defined as "hard data" like industrial production and retail sales.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Financial Services Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Women's March Demands Equality
|2 hr
|WhirlyPearl
|19
|2 Defendants In Lillelid Murders Want Sentence ...
|13 hr
|OMG
|14
|Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks
|15 hr
|COLONY in a COUNTRY
|2
|Afton Woman Charged With 1st-Degree Murder
|19 hr
|The Hippie
|3
|Wall Street is keeping its 'Fearless Girl' stat...
|Mon
|Nice
|1
|March, Rally Planned In Downtown Today
|Mon
|Atticus Finch
|3
|Additional Indictments Filed In Murder Cases
|Mar 25
|binaries
|1
Find what you want!
Search Financial Services Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC