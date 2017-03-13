Their pensions were cut by CalPERS. Now these San Gabriel Valley...
Christell Standridge, 85, whose CalPERS pension is being cut 63%, says on March 15, 2017 that she can't sleep at night knowing her husband Herbert, who died 20 years ago, worked to leave her the pension he earned while working for the now-defunct LA Works. Standridge and her two daughters share living expenses at their Covina Heights home.
