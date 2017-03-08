The New York City Fire Department use...

The New York City Fire Department used a drone to fight a fire

6 hrs ago Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

Firefighters in New York City used a drone for the first time to help them identify the location of a fire within a building, according to The New York Post . The drone, which is about eight pounds and equipped with infrared and hi-definition cameras, was used to pinpoint hot spots in a building in the Bronx.

Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.

