The biggest buyers of passive ETFs right now? Active managers

Read more: Financial Planning

Institutional stock pickers hold a record amount of ETFs and control nearly half of the ETF options market, according to research by Goldman Sachs. The mutual and hedge funds join a growing base of investors enamored with the cheaper and passive products, which have absorbed more than $150 billion this year alone.

