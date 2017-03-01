The 29-year-old founder of - Hater,' one of the hottest new...
The 29-year-old founder of Hater , a dating app that connects people based on mutual dislikes, recently took something of a risk: His company created an image of Russian President Vladimir Putin caressing a pregnant Donald Trump and projected it on buildings throughout New York City. The advertisement got some laughs, but it also inspired internet backlash.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Financial Services Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|H&R Block reviews: your taxes are worth a Secon... (Mar '12)
|3 hr
|Amanda
|159
|Don't Waste Your Money: H&R Block loses Refund ... (Jan '11)
|Feb 27
|HRB Preparer
|19
|Sector Wrap: Medical Device Makers Mixed (Jul '07)
|Feb 25
|Investor
|88
|Kelly Akers shows WATE 6 On Your Side Consumer ...
|Feb 24
|ssmith
|2
|Business Highlights
|Feb 22
|Thomas
|4
|Wells Fargo fires four executives, including fo...
|Feb 21
|Ex Senator Santpo...
|2
|Democrat member of Federal Election Commission ...
|Feb 19
|tomin cali
|1
Find what you want!
Search Financial Services Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC