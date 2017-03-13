TD Bank allegations raise 'serious co...

TD Bank allegations raise 'serious concerns,' says banking...

Northern Life

The head of Canada's main financial services ombudsman says allegations about aggressive sales tactics by TD Bank employees raise "serious concerns" and the watchdog will be keeping an eye out to see if similar issues persist in the broader industry. "We'll certainly be monitoring our complaint volumes and monitoring the situation," Sarah Bradley, the head of the Ombudsman for Banking Services and Investments, said in an interview Monday.

