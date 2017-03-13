TD Bank allegations raise 'serious concerns,' says banking...
The head of Canada's main financial services ombudsman says allegations about aggressive sales tactics by TD Bank employees raise "serious concerns" and the watchdog will be keeping an eye out to see if similar issues persist in the broader industry. "We'll certainly be monitoring our complaint volumes and monitoring the situation," Sarah Bradley, the head of the Ombudsman for Banking Services and Investments, said in an interview Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Northern Life.
Add your comments below
Financial Services Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former NJ Governor Corzine testifies in MF Glob...
|Mar 10
|Mikey
|2
|Hazleton fire displaces seven
|Mar 9
|heroin and chill
|1
|Rock Financial's David Hall Leaves Lender (Dec '07)
|Mar 7
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|33
|Criminal Trespassing Charged Against 3
|Mar 6
|Go To Hell
|6
|U.S. Justice Department targets executives in W...
|Mar 4
|tomin cali
|1
|H&R Block reviews: your taxes are worth a Secon... (Mar '12)
|Mar 3
|Amanda
|159
|Don't Waste Your Money: H&R Block loses Refund ... (Jan '11)
|Feb 27
|HRB Preparer
|19
Find what you want!
Search Financial Services Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC