Swiss bank UBS ordered to stand tax-fraud trial in France
Swiss bank UBS AG has been ordered to stand trial in France for allegedly helping wealthy French clients evade the country's tax authorities after it rejected as too pricey an out-of-court settlement offer from prosecutors. A French judicial official said Monday that investigating judges found the charges against the Zurich-based bank serious and strong enough to send the case to trial at a later date.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Financial Services Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DOJ faults police response in 2015 Minneapolis ...
|4 hr
|anonymous
|1
|Bridging loan in Switzerland (Aug '12)
|Mar 16
|Calvin Zeus
|4
|Senator: Strip guilty veterans of their benefits
|Mar 15
|25or6to4
|1
|Former NJ Governor Corzine testifies in MF Glob...
|Mar 10
|zio dbl std
|1
|Hazleton fire displaces seven
|Mar 9
|heroin and chill
|1
|Rock Financial's David Hall Leaves Lender (Dec '07)
|Mar 7
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|33
|Criminal Trespassing Charged Against 3
|Mar 6
|Go To Hell
|6
Find what you want!
Search Financial Services Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC