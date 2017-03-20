Swiss bank UBS ordered to stand tax-f...

Swiss bank UBS ordered to stand tax-fraud trial in France

Read more: The Washington Post

Swiss bank UBS AG has been ordered to stand trial in France for allegedly helping wealthy French clients evade the country's tax authorities after it rejected as too pricey an out-of-court settlement offer from prosecutors. A French judicial official said Monday that investigating judges found the charges against the Zurich-based bank serious and strong enough to send the case to trial at a later date.

Chicago, IL

