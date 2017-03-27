Some of the biggest hedge funds are c...

Some of the biggest hedge funds are closing - here's what it...

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Albany Times Union

Around midday on March 23, the news that a once vaunted hedge fund would close started rippling through New York's hedge fund community. Eton Park Capital Management, a $7 billion hedge fund run by former Goldman Sachs wunderkind Eric Mindich, announced it would shutter .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Financial Services Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Women's March Demands Equality 10 hr All The Trash 20
News 2 Defendants In Lillelid Murders Want Sentence ... Tue OMG 14
News Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks Tue COLONY in a COUNTRY 2
News Afton Woman Charged With 1st-Degree Murder Tue The Hippie 3
News Wall Street is keeping its 'Fearless Girl' stat... Mon Nice 1
News March, Rally Planned In Downtown Today Mon Atticus Finch 3
News Additional Indictments Filed In Murder Cases Mar 25 binaries 1
See all Financial Services Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Financial Services Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,303 • Total comments across all topics: 279,909,029

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC