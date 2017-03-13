SoftBank's Son to meet Saudi King Sal...

SoftBank's Son to meet Saudi King Salman on Tuesday in Tokyo: source

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

FILE PHOTO: SoftBank Group Corp Chairman and CEO Masayoshi Son attends a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, February 8, 2017. SoftBank Group Corp Chairman Masayoshi Son will meet Saudi King Salman on Tuesday in Tokyo, a person briefed on the matter said, as the kingdom and the Japanese tech and investment firm proceed with plans to create a $100 billion technology-investment fund.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Financial Services Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former NJ Governor Corzine testifies in MF Glob... Mar 10 Mikey 2
News Hazleton fire displaces seven Mar 9 heroin and chill 1
News Rock Financial's David Hall Leaves Lender (Dec '07) Mar 7 WATCHING LIVONIA 33
News Criminal Trespassing Charged Against 3 Mar 6 Go To Hell 6
News U.S. Justice Department targets executives in W... Mar 4 tomin cali 1
News H&R Block reviews: your taxes are worth a Secon... (Mar '12) Mar 3 Amanda 159
News Don't Waste Your Money: H&R Block loses Refund ... (Jan '11) Feb 27 HRB Preparer 19
See all Financial Services Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Financial Services Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Zimbabwe
  2. South Korea
  3. Ireland
  4. Egypt
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,660 • Total comments across all topics: 279,541,696

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC