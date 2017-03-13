Sentences reduced for 2 whistleblowers in 'LuxLeaks' case
An appeals court in Luxembourg has reduced sentences for two former employees of an accounting firm who were found guilty of leaking thousands of secret documents to an investigative journalist in the so-called LuxLeaks case. The appeals court upheld Wednesday the guilty verdict returned last year by a lower court against Antoine Deltour and Raphael Halet.
