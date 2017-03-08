Seattle declines to end Wells Fargo b...

Seattle declines to end Wells Fargo banking contract now

Read more: KXLY-TV Spokane

Top officials in Seattle have sent a letter to Wells Fargo saying the city will honor its contract through the expiration date rather than cut ties now over the bank's role as a lender to the Dakota Access pipeline project. The Seattle Times reports Mayor Ed Murray, Council President Bruce Harrell and Councilmember Tim Burgess sent a letter to bank officials Friday saying a new bank will be found when their contract ends at the end of 2018.

