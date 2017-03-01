Scottish investors Aberdeen, Standard Life mull US$14 billion merger
Aberdeen Asset Management and Standard Life , two of Scotland's most well-known financial firms, said on Saturday they were in talks over an 11 billion pound merger to create one of the world's largest active investment managers.
