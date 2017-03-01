Scottish investors Aberdeen, Standard...

Scottish investors Aberdeen, Standard Life mull US$14 billion merger

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Aberdeen Asset Management and Standard Life , two of Scotland's most well-known financial firms, said on Saturday they were in talks over an 11 billion pound merger to create one of the world's largest active investment managers. LONDON: Aberdeen Asset Management and Standard Life , two of Scotland's most well-known financial firms, said on Saturday they were in talks over an 11 billion pound merger to create one of the world's largest active investment managers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Financial Services Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rock Financial's David Hall Leaves Lender (Dec '07) 29 min Flint 32
News U.S. Justice Department targets executives in W... Sat tomin cali 1
News H&R Block reviews: your taxes are worth a Secon... (Mar '12) Fri Amanda 159
News Don't Waste Your Money: H&R Block loses Refund ... (Jan '11) Feb 27 HRB Preparer 19
News Sector Wrap: Medical Device Makers Mixed (Jul '07) Feb 25 Investor 88
News Kelly Akers shows WATE 6 On Your Side Consumer ... Feb 24 ssmith 2
News Business Highlights Feb 22 Thomas 4
See all Financial Services Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Financial Services Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,362 • Total comments across all topics: 279,329,161

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC