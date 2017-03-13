Saudi Aramco selects FTI as global me...

Saudi Aramco selects FTI as global media advisor for IPO -sources

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Saudi Aramco has chosen U.S.-based FTI Consulting as global media adviser for what is expected to be the world's largest initial public share offer, industry sources said. In recent months the Saudi national oil giant has been appointing advisers to help arrange the offer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Financial Services Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former NJ Governor Corzine testifies in MF Glob... Fri Mikey 2
News Hazleton fire displaces seven Mar 9 heroin and chill 1
News Rock Financial's David Hall Leaves Lender (Dec '07) Mar 7 WATCHING LIVONIA 33
News Criminal Trespassing Charged Against 3 Mar 6 Go To Hell 6
News U.S. Justice Department targets executives in W... Mar 4 tomin cali 1
News H&R Block reviews: your taxes are worth a Secon... (Mar '12) Mar 3 Amanda 159
News Don't Waste Your Money: H&R Block loses Refund ... (Jan '11) Feb 27 HRB Preparer 19
See all Financial Services Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Financial Services Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
  1. South Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Health Care
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,670 • Total comments across all topics: 279,524,979

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC