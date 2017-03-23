RPT-Yingde Gases "accidental win" for...

RPT-Yingde Gases "accidental win" for minorities fans sparks of activism

The messy battle to control China's largest producer of industrial gases has turned into a serendipitous victory for minority investors that could encourage more shareholder activism in Asia. Though far less common than in the United States, open campaigns seeking better returns or a change in business strategy have risen sharply in Asia, with the number of targeted companies rising to 77 in 2016 from 55 the previous year, according to data from research firm Activist Insight.

