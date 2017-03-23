RPT-INSIGHT-All drill, no frack: U.S. shale leaves thousands of wells unfinished
NEW YORK, March 24 U.S. shale producers are drilling at the highest rate in 18 months but have left a record number of wells unfinished in the largest oilfield in the country - a sign that output may not rise as swiftly as drilling activity would indicate. Rising U.S. shale output has rattled OPEC's most influential exporter Saudi Arabia and pushed oil prices to a near four-month low on Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Financial Services Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|General Electric Pursues Spinoff, Sale of Consu... (Jul '08)
|Mar 22
|shubert
|5,493
|DOJ faults police response in 2015 Minneapolis ...
|Mar 21
|anonymous
|1
|Bridging loan in Switzerland (Aug '12)
|Mar 16
|Calvin Zeus
|4
|Senator: Strip guilty veterans of their benefits
|Mar 15
|25or6to4
|1
|Former NJ Governor Corzine testifies in MF Glob...
|Mar 10
|zio dbl std
|1
|Hazleton fire displaces seven
|Mar 9
|heroin and chill
|1
|Rock Financial's David Hall Leaves Lender (Dec '07)
|Mar 7
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|33
Find what you want!
Search Financial Services Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC