Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 6,691 Shares of Mastercard Inc
Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Mastercard Inc by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,677 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 6,691 shares during the period.
