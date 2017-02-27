PwC: 'We failed the Academy' in best picture mess up
PricewaterhouseCoopers has taken "full responsibility" for the mistakes and "breaches of established protocols" that led to "La La Land" mistakenly being named best picture at the Oscars on Sunday night in one of the most infamous gaffes in the show's history. In a statement released Monday evening, the firm confirmed that PwC managing partner Brian Cullinan "mistakenly handed the back-up envelope for Actress in a Leading Role instead of the envelope for Best Picture to presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway."
