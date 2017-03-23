Protesters scale Sydney CBA building

Protesters scale Sydney CBA building

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Otago Daily Times

Two women activists who scaled Commonwealth Bank of Australia's Sydney headquarters and unfurled a sign protesting coal financing have been brought down by police. The two Queensland women hung the sign saying 'CommBank CAN Break Free from Coal' between two CommBank buildings after 7am on Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Otago Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Financial Services Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Women's March Demands Equality 8 min Guest 10
News 2 Defendants In Lillelid Murders Want Sentence ... 24 min The Trash 7
News Afton Woman Charged With 1st-Degree Murder Sat binaries 1
News Additional Indictments Filed In Murder Cases Sat binaries 1
News Afton woman charged in Greene County homicide Sat You Are Garbage 2
News March, Rally Planned In Downtown Today Sat binaries 1
News Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 629,062 Shares of... Sat Satx422 2
See all Financial Services Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Financial Services Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,927 • Total comments across all topics: 279,854,281

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC