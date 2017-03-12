Oscars keeps PwC despite best picture snafu
The board of governors for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has voted to retain the services of accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers, despite the best picture mix up at the Oscars in February. The 54-person board voted Tuesday to keep PwC, which has handled the ballots for the Academy Awards for more than 80 year.
