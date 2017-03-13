Onex group to sell USI Insurance Serv...

Onex group to sell USI Insurance Services to KKR, Caisse de depot partnership

A group led by Toronto-based Onex Corp. is selling USI Insurance Services in a deal that values the U.S.-based insurance firm at US$4.3 billion. The buyers are an affiliate of New York-based private equity firm KKR & Co.

