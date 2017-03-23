On ethics of advisers' China deals, Trump goes case by case

In this Jan. 13, 2017, file photo, Anthony Scaramucci, then a senior adviser to President-elect Donald Trump, talks to reporters in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York. One would-be White House employee has been prevented from starting work because of a deal with China, while another White House employee has been with President Donald Trump from Day One, even though he holds stock in a Chinese bank.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.