No. 18 Cincinnati gets 26th straight win, 65-47 over Houston

Gary Clark had 14 points and seven rebounds in Cincinnati's balanced attack, and the 18th-ranked Bearcats rolled to their 26th straight win at home, 65-47 over Houston on Thursday night. Cincinnati wrapped up its fourth undefeated season at Fifth Third Arena, which opened in 1989.

