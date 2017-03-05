New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc
New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 882,137 shares of the company's stock after selling 44,210 shares during the period.
