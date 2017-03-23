New York Department of Financial Services Cybersecurity Regulation Takes Effect
Earlier this month, the new cybersecurity regulation from the New York Department of Financial Services took effect. The new regulation requires banks, insurance companies and other financial services institutions regulated by the DFS to establish and maintain a cybersecurity program designed to protect consumers and ensure the safety and soundness of New York State's financial services industry.
