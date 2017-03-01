Motion Picture Academy: Accountants connected to Oscars mix-up will not work show again

The two PricewaterhouseCoopers accountants who were connected to a very public mix-up at the Oscars this year will not be involved in the awards show again, an Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences spokesperson told ABC News. Brian Cullinan and Martha Ruiz, who worked on the balloting team for four and three years, respectively, have been relieved of their Academy duties.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KUIC-FM Vacaville.