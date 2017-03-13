MoneyGram offers to give Euronet conf...

MoneyGram offers to give Euronet confidential info to firm up bid: sources

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Millbury

REUTERS: U.S. electronic payments company MoneyGram International Inc has offered to share confidential information with peer Euronet Worldwide Inc , after the latter made a US$1 billion acquisition offer, people familiar with the matter said.MoneyGram has found that Euronet's cash offer of US$15.20 per share, which was unveiled last week, could be expected to result in a superior proposal compared with a deal it agreed to in January to sell itself to China's Ant Financial Services Group for US$13.25 a share in cash, the people said on Sunday.Before Euronet carries out its due diligence on MoneyGram, it will have to agree to the terms of a non-disclosure agreement, the people added.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Financial Services Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bridging loan in Switzerland (Aug '12) Mar 16 Calvin Zeus 4
News Senator: Strip guilty veterans of their benefits Mar 15 25or6to4 1
News Former NJ Governor Corzine testifies in MF Glob... Mar 10 zio dbl std 1
News Hazleton fire displaces seven Mar 9 heroin and chill 1
News Rock Financial's David Hall Leaves Lender (Dec '07) Mar 7 WATCHING LIVONIA 33
News Criminal Trespassing Charged Against 3 Mar 6 Go To Hell 6
News U.S. Justice Department targets executives in W... Mar 4 tomin cali 1
See all Financial Services Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Financial Services Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Casey Anthony
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,415 • Total comments across all topics: 279,688,484

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC