MoneyGram offers to give Euronet confidential info to firm up bid: sources
REUTERS: U.S. electronic payments company MoneyGram International Inc has offered to share confidential information with peer Euronet Worldwide Inc , after the latter made a US$1 billion acquisition offer, people familiar with the matter said.MoneyGram has found that Euronet's cash offer of US$15.20 per share, which was unveiled last week, could be expected to result in a superior proposal compared with a deal it agreed to in January to sell itself to China's Ant Financial Services Group for US$13.25 a share in cash, the people said on Sunday.Before Euronet carries out its due diligence on MoneyGram, it will have to agree to the terms of a non-disclosure agreement, the people added.
