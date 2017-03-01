Markets Right Now: Stocks rise sharpl...

Markets Right Now: Stocks rise sharply, Dow over 21,000

15 hrs ago Read more: Brandon Sun

Banks and other financial companies led U.S. stocks sharply higher, pushing the Dow Jones industrial average above 21,000 points for the first time. The rally came a day after President Donald Trump reaffirmed plans to cut taxes and push for other business-friendly policies.

Chicago, IL

