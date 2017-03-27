Lufthansa, Cathay Pacific airlines sign code-sharing deal
Lufthansa has announced a code-sharing deal with Cathay Pacific under which the German airline and its Swiss and Austrian Airlines units will offer new connections to Australia and New Zealand.
