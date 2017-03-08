Lloyds earmarks further 350m for PPI ...

Lloyds earmarks further 350m for PPI cases after claims deadline extended

Lloyds Banking Group has forked out an extra A 350 million to cover mis-sold payment protection insurance claims, bringing its total bill for the scandal to A 17.3 billion. The high street lender hived off additional funds after the Financial Conduct Authority extended its proposed deadline for new claims by two months to the end of August 2019.

