Lloyds Banking Group to look at compensation for fraud victims
Lloyds Banking Group has recruited Professor Russel Griggs to spearhead an investigation into whether it should compensate customers who became victims of fraud at the hands of former HBOS staff. The move follows the bank's pledge last month to carry out a review and "redress if appropriate" once it had assessed all customer cases which may have been affected by criminal activities linked to the former HBOS impaired assets office in Reading.
