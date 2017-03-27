Less pressure to unwind eurozone stimulus as inflation eases
Inflation across the 19-country eurozone fell sharply in March due to weaker price increases partly related to the timing of Easter, official figures showed Friday, in a development that's likely to ease the pressure on the European Central Bank to rein back its stimulus efforts soon. The European Union's statistics agency, Eurostat, said the annual consumer price inflation rate was 1.5 percent, down from February's four-year high of 2 percent.
