Less pressure to unwind eurozone stim...

Less pressure to unwind eurozone stimulus as inflation eases

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: The Gazette

Inflation across the 19-country eurozone fell sharply in March due to weaker price increases partly related to the timing of Easter, official figures showed Friday, in a development that's likely to ease the pressure on the European Central Bank to rein back its stimulus efforts soon. The European Union's statistics agency, Eurostat, said the annual consumer price inflation rate was 1.5 percent, down from February's four-year high of 2 percent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Financial Services Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump advisers richer than previous White House... 40 min CodeTalker 2
News GE to shift work, jobs to Fort Worth locomotive... (Apr '13) Thu joe in pa 48
News Women's March Demands Equality Mar 29 All The Trash 20
News 2 Defendants In Lillelid Murders Want Sentence ... Mar 28 OMG 14
News Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks Mar 28 COLONY in a COUNTRY 2
News Afton Woman Charged With 1st-Degree Murder Mar 28 The Hippie 3
News Wall Street is keeping its 'Fearless Girl' stat... Mar 27 Nice 1
See all Financial Services Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Financial Services Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Final Four
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Oakland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,722 • Total comments across all topics: 279,970,226

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC