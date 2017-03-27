Lawmakers back measures to protect Is...

Lawmakers back measures to protect Israel by punishing Iran

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" Aiming to prove their commitment to Israel, senior U.S. lawmakers are backing bipartisan legislation that would slap Iran with new sanctions while maintaining rigorous enforcement of the landmark nuclear deal. The measures, unveiled at the opening of the annual American Israel Public Affairs Committee conference, seek to build consensus among Republicans and Democrats who are so often bitterly at odds on domestic issues.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Financial Services Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Women's March Demands Equality 6 min Omar 14
News 2 Defendants In Lillelid Murders Want Sentence ... 23 min The Hippie 13
News Afton Woman Charged With 1st-Degree Murder 1 hr The Hippie 3
News Wall Street is keeping its 'Fearless Girl' stat... 11 hr Nice 1
News March, Rally Planned In Downtown Today 14 hr Atticus Finch 3
News Additional Indictments Filed In Murder Cases Sat binaries 1
News Afton woman charged in Greene County homicide Sat You Are Garbage 2
See all Financial Services Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Financial Services Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,627 • Total comments across all topics: 279,879,723

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC