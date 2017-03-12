Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Purchases 54 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc.
Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The fund owned 5,968 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Add your comments below
Financial Services Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former NJ Governor Corzine testifies in MF Glob...
|Fri
|Mikey
|2
|Hazleton fire displaces seven
|Mar 9
|heroin and chill
|1
|Rock Financial's David Hall Leaves Lender (Dec '07)
|Mar 7
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|33
|Criminal Trespassing Charged Against 3
|Mar 6
|Go To Hell
|8
|U.S. Justice Department targets executives in W...
|Mar 4
|tomin cali
|1
|H&R Block reviews: your taxes are worth a Secon... (Mar '12)
|Mar 3
|Amanda
|159
|Don't Waste Your Money: H&R Block loses Refund ... (Jan '11)
|Feb 27
|HRB Preparer
|19
Find what you want!
Search Financial Services Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC