Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Buys 5,224 Shares of Fiserv Inc

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv Inc by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,206 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 5,224 shares during the period.

