Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Buys 5,224 Shares of Fiserv Inc
Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv Inc by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,206 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 5,224 shares during the period.
Financial Services Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|U.S. Justice Department targets executives in W...
|18 hr
|tomin cali
|1
|H&R Block reviews: your taxes are worth a Secon... (Mar '12)
|Fri
|Amanda
|159
|Don't Waste Your Money: H&R Block loses Refund ... (Jan '11)
|Feb 27
|HRB Preparer
|19
|Sector Wrap: Medical Device Makers Mixed (Jul '07)
|Feb 25
|Investor
|88
|Kelly Akers shows WATE 6 On Your Side Consumer ...
|Feb 24
|ssmith
|2
|Business Highlights
|Feb 22
|Thomas
|4
|Wells Fargo fires four executives, including fo...
|Feb 21
|Ex Senator Santpo...
|2
