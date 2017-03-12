Kiwis less optimistic about labour market in first quarter
New Zealanders are slightly less optimistic about the state of the labour market, with increased concern about job security and opportunities, according to the latest Westpac McDermott Miller employment confidence survey. The index fell 2.8 points to 109.9 in the March quarter, while present conditions slipped 2.9 points to 109.4. Employment expectations fell 2.7 points to 110.3. A reading above 100 indicates more optimists outweigh pessimists.
