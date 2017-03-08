Judge won't dismiss false claims case against Quicken Loans
A judge has refused to dismiss much of a lawsuit against Quicken Loans, which is accused of fraudulently sticking the government with bad mortgages. Detroit federal Judge Mark Goldsmith says the case should be narrowed to claims made from spring 2009 through 2011.
