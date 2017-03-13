Judge extends deadline in SEC suit over 38 Studios deal
The Rhode Island Commerce Corporation has been given more time to respond to charges in a lawsuit brought against it by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over the state's failed $75 million deal with former Boston Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling's video game company. The Providence Journal reports court records show a federal judge has given the economic development agency until April 10 to file its response.
