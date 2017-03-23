Jon Corzine's MF Global, PwC in settlement
The trial between bankrupt brokerage MF Global, run by former New Jersey Governor Jon Corzine, and its former accounting firm, PwC, came to an unceremonious end on Thursday, with both parties saying they have reached a settlement. MF Global sued PwC, also known as PricewaterhouseCoopers, alleging that negligence by the firm's accountants led to confusion about the current financial health of MF Global at a time of global market turmoil.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Add your comments below
Financial Services Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|General Electric Pursues Spinoff, Sale of Consu... (Jul '08)
|Wed
|shubert
|5,493
|DOJ faults police response in 2015 Minneapolis ...
|Mar 21
|anonymous
|1
|Bridging loan in Switzerland (Aug '12)
|Mar 16
|Calvin Zeus
|4
|Senator: Strip guilty veterans of their benefits
|Mar 15
|25or6to4
|1
|Former NJ Governor Corzine testifies in MF Glob...
|Mar 10
|zio dbl std
|1
|Hazleton fire displaces seven
|Mar 9
|heroin and chill
|1
|Rock Financial's David Hall Leaves Lender (Dec '07)
|Mar 7
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|33
Find what you want!
Search Financial Services Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC