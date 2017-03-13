JEFFERIES: 4 reasons Tiffany will con...

JEFFERIES: 4 reasons Tiffany will continue to shine

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

Shares of Tiffany & Co., the American luxury jewelry retailer, could rise further as the company's margins and earnings improve, according to Jefferies. "With a strong brand that has supported pricing power historically coupled with recent and future talent upgrades, we believe shares can still rise from here," said a team of "The reinvigoration of fashion jewelry is underway, visible to us , and beginning to show in the numbers," they said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Financial Services Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bridging loan in Switzerland (Aug '12) 3 min Calvin Zeus 4
News Senator: Strip guilty veterans of their benefits 21 hr 25or6to4 1
News Former NJ Governor Corzine testifies in MF Glob... Mar 10 zio dbl std 1
News Hazleton fire displaces seven Mar 9 heroin and chill 1
News Rock Financial's David Hall Leaves Lender (Dec '07) Mar 7 WATCHING LIVONIA 33
News Criminal Trespassing Charged Against 3 Mar 6 Go To Hell 6
News U.S. Justice Department targets executives in W... Mar 4 tomin cali 1
See all Financial Services Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Financial Services Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Syria
  1. Ireland
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,644 • Total comments across all topics: 279,583,083

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC